Tom Grennan's ''whole life changed'' after he was attacked at the age of 18, as he fell into a ''deep depression''.
The 23-year-old musician was attacked in his hometown of Bedford five years ago after being ''in the wrong place at the wrong time'', and has now said the traumatic experience - which left him needing surgery to his jaw and the insertion of metal plates - caused him to become ''deeply depressed''.
He said: ''My whole life completely changed after that... I was madly, deeply depressed. I couldn't leave the house for about a year. And if I did leave the house, I needed to be on the phone to my mum, or someone like that.
''I couldn't walk out at night. My whole life just changed, and I had the deepest, baddest thoughts in my head.
The 'Royal Highness' hitmaker even considered taking his own life, and had to go to counselling in order to ''build himself back up''.
Speaking on the Berkhamsted Revisits podcast, he said: ''I remember walking down the stairs and saying to my mum: 'I'm so angry and so upset, I'm gonna go and kill someone.'
''I've never really talked about this, by the way, what I'm about to say. But I was about to go kill someone, and I was talking about myself. My mum knew that, and if I didn't say that to her, no doubt about it I would've done something stupid.
''I had to go to Cambridge Hospital [for counselling] for a year to build myself back up.''
Tom says he was still ''building himself up'' when he wrote his debut album 'Lighting Matches', which was released in July this year.
