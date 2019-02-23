Tom Grennan is desperate to make his debut at Glastonbury this year.

The 'Lighting Matches' singer - who was the 2018 BBC Introducing Artist of the Year - admits it is one of his dreams to play at the world famous festival and he hopes that organisers Michael Eavis and his daughter Emily are fans of his music and will pick up the phone to book him for this summer's Worthy Farm spectacular in Somerset, South West England.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Tom said: ''The festival I want is Glastonbury, I will have to see if I get the call or not. Hopefully I will. You never quite know with Glasto, Michael and Emily pick who they want on every stage so it must be a lot of hard work for them picking the right artists for Glastonbury. Hopefully they like my music.''

If Tom does get booked for Glastonbury he will definitely make sure he watches Stormzy headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night.

The 23-year-old British musician is a big fan of the grime rapper and he thinks it's an amazing achievement that the 'Big for Your Boots' hitmaker has been asked to top the bill after just releasing one album, 2017's 'Gang Signs & Prayer'.

Tom - who is performing a Teenage Cancer Trust charity show at the Royal Albert Hall in London in March - said: ''It's mad that Stormzy is headlining Glastonbury, he's only got one album so it's crazy. It's amazing for him man. He's on a different level.''

This week, Tom was surprised with the opportunity to train with League One football team Luton Town following his appearance on online music TV show 'Red Stripe Presents: This Feeling TV'.

Tom played for a number of sides as a youngster including Northampton, Stevenage FC and Luton and he was given the chance to return to his former stomping ground and put his skills to the test against interim manager Mick Harford's players

Speaking about the training day, the 'Barbed Wire' singer said: ''It was a fun day, the sun was shining and the boys made me feel properly part of the team, so it was nice. I was getting nutmegged though! I ended up doing alright though, my touches were good and I just kept it simple and effective. My days of playing professional are gone though.''

Tom's interview is available on the 'This Feeling TV' YouTube page now.