Tom Grennan would ''love'' to write a record with Liam Gallagher.

The 'Lighting Matches' hitmaker - who met the former Oasis singer when they performed in August at the Sziget festival in Hungary - revealed the pair hit it off instantly and drank Guinness backstage before heading off to his lavish ''penthouse''.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Tom, 23, said: ''He wanted to meet me, so he asked for me to come to his dressing room. I had a Guinness with him, and then I said I wanted to go back to my hotel.

''He was like, 'What you on about mate? F**king, you're with me!' So we jumped into his blacked-out Mercedes and went back to his hotel and were in his penthouse.

''We got stuck in and were just chatting about Oasis, my record ... we had a lot of fun. I would love to write with him -- so maybe that is something we can do in the future.''

The 'Praying' singer previously admitted that he has wasted no time starting work on the follow-up to his debut LP, which was released in July and peaked at number five in the UK Albums Chart.

Tom teased that more collaborations are on the way after he and 'Boys' hitmaker Charlie XCX have been writing together in the studio.

He previously revealed: ''We've worked together in the studio, writing. She's really cool.''

The 'Found What I've Been Looking For' singer admitted he doesn't want to take too long before bringing out his second record as he wants to keep momentum going.

He added: ''I'm not going to go away for too long. I don't want to be forgotten about.''