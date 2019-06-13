Tom Grennan admitted he worries about injuries with James Bay's weekly celebrity football matches.

The 'Hold Back The River' rocker is a big fan of the sport, and Tom has revealed the singer sorts out weekly five-a-side matches featuring the likes of Jack Whitehall as a way of keeping fit and enjoying the beautiful game.

Tom revealed he likes to play as often as he can, but he does worry about the impact a bad tackle could have on his career.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I was playing with James before I Went on tour last year and I got my ankle snapped.

''I was lucky I didn't break it just before my tour. I do worry about that.''

Meanwhile Tom, 23, recently revealed his dream of writing a song with Liam Gallagher after meeting him ''a few times'' before.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''I'd like to do a song with Liam, we'll have to see what happens. Liam is a ledge, I've met him a few times know and he's just a proper nice geezer and someone that I've always looked up to.

''He is who he is, I would never knock him for that, he's great. I hope it happens.''

And the 'Found What I've Been Looking For' singer has some advice of his own for budding songwriters, as he urged musicians to put creativity and originality above ''chasing'' a chart topper.

He explained: ''Yeah I've had some good advice, which is to be real, be yourself and don't be chasing f***ing hits.

''That's what I'm not doing, I'm not chasing that big hit, I'm doing what I'm doing. I'm not trying to be anybody else, I'm not giving a f**k about anyone else, I'm just doing my thing and I'm enjoying that.

''If the hits come then they come, and if they don't they don't. I'm just lucky enough to be doing music and enjoying every minute of it.''