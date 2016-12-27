Tom and Giovanna Fletcher host Christmas at their house for ''selfish'' reasons.

The McFly singer and his author wife - who have sons Buzz, two, and Buddy, eight months together - are happy to host the festivities at their home because it means they don't have to go anywhere.

Tom said: ''We're really selfish and make our families come to us. But I don't think the decorating work at the house will be finished this year.''

Giovanna added: ''It's usually me who cooks but Tom has taken over in the last few years because I've been pregnant. I just sat there eating chocolate.''

The couple are particularly excited about this Christmas because it is the first time their older son has been old enough to understand what is happening.

Tom said: ''Last year Buzz wasn't old enough to have conversations about Santa but this year he can really get into it because we've been talking about it loads.''

Giovanna added: ''It's going to be so magical. We need to start thinking about the traditions we're going to do for Buzz and Buddy.''

The pair's family Christmases now are a far cry from the wild celebrations they used to enjoy with Tom's McFly bandmates when they were younger.

Tom said: ''We used to live next door to Danny [Jones] and one Christmas he had everyone over to his.''

Giovanna added: ''We had this really big drunken night and the police ended up being called. We weren't being that loud.''