Tom and Giovanna Fletcher have become parents for the third time.

The McFly singer and his 33-year-old wife - who already have sons Buzz, four, and two-year-old Buddy together - welcomed a third boy, who they have named Max Mario, into the world on Friday (24.08.18) and are thrilled with the new addition to their household.

Tom shared a photo of the baby on his Instagram account on Saturday (25.08.18) and wrote: ''Our gorgeous son, Max Mario Fletcher was born yesterday afternoon.

''We are all totally in love with him and can't wait to take him home to meet his brothers. We have three boys!''

The 33-year-old musician later praised his wife for her strength during her drug-free labour.

He posted: ''I would like to take this moment to say how in absolute awe I am of @mrsgifletcher . I've witnessed her go through labour and give birth three times now and all three have been different but equally special experiences.

''She once again used hypnobirthing and had no drugs or pain relief, just breathing and relaxation techniques. It is truly incredible to watch! She is the most focussed, strong, determined woman I've ever met and our boys are the luckiest kids on the planet to be able to call her Mum.''

He went on to praise ''all the mums out there'' and admitted he hadn't played much of a part in bringing his third child - who weighed in at 7lbs - into the world.

He continued: ''To all the mums out there, no matter which way you brought your child into the world, whether you had no pain relief or all the drugs in the world, pool birth or c-section, what you can do with your body is an absolute miracle! You're awesome!

''So, well done honey and thank you for squeezing another human out of your body while I watched and ate Jelly Babies.(sic)''