Tom and Giovanna Fletcher felt ''pressure'' to come up with a way to announce her third pregnancy.

The couple - who already have four-year-old Buzz and two-year-old Buddy together - revealed their happy news last week in a YouTube video entitled 'Snow Way... we have something to tell you', in which the family could be seen making a snowman in their garden, before attaching a picture of Giovanna's ultrasound to the statue, but it hadn't been their original planned theme for the clip.

The author admitted she and her McFly singer spouse knew they needed to do something creative because of the popularity of their previous family announcements -which included pumpkin carving and video gaming to reveal her pregnancies, clips documenting her growing shape throughout her pregnancies, and Tom's infamous wedding speech which incorporated a number of his lyrics - but the bad weather spoilt their plans.

She told HELLO! magazine: ''We did feel pressure to do something good.

''We had an idea but then the snow came. We were like, 'Let's use it.' We were snowed in, so it was a fun activity for the kids too.''

The 33-year-old writer admitted her pregnancy came as a ''surprise'' but she'd done a test after experiencing symptoms similar to those she'd had when carrying her sons.

She said: ''It was very unexpected. I did a test and it was positive, which was such a surprise.

''I'm really excited, being a mum means everything to me.

''Buzz and Buddy have formed this great relationship and adding a third into that mix, it's going to be incredible.''

And Tom, 32, was equally delighted with the news.

Giovanna said: ''He was playing Lego with Buddy. I just held out the test. He laughed and was really happy.

''I cried a lot, just because of those emotions, everything sets me off.''