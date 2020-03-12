Glen Powell has obtained his pilot license - after Tom Cruise paid for his lessons.

The 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor was inspired to learn to fly after watching his co-star ''rocket off into the sunset'' while they shot the movie, so he was thrilled to receive an extra special Christmas gift from the 57-year-old star.

He shared a video on Instagram and wrote: ''Try not falling in love with aviation after living out every pilot's dream while shooting @topgunmovie.

''Especially when you see the way @tomcruise flexes it. After wrapping a shooting day, Tom would rocket off into the sunset in his P-51 while I would limply shuffle into the cast van.

''The wings were just so much cooler than the wheels...and for Christmas, Tom bought me an iPad with my flight school downloaded and prepaid. And yesterday, after months of flying, studying, and testing...I'm the real deal.''

Glen, 31, also explained a bizarre ritual depicted in the video with his flight instructor.

He added: ''This is a video of me after my first solo flight. It's a tradition in the aviation community for your instructor to tear away your shirt signifying that teacher's finally ''off your back.'' My instructor @wallysaygers is just following ceremony, he doesn't rip off my clothes after every flight.

''Thank you Walt for being my sky shepherd, thank you Shane for making my @corsair_aviation experience effortless, and thank you Tom for being my hype man every step of the way.(sic)''

Fellow actor Nicholas Hoult seems to be looking forward to his first flight with his pal.

He commented: ''Congrats brother!! Got ourselves a designated pilot finally (sic)''