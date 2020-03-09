'Murder on the Orient Express' star Tom Bateman has revealed he hates watching himself on screen.
Tom Bateman hates watching himself on screen.
The 30-year-old actor - who has starred in movies such as 'Murder on the Orient Express' and 'Cold Pursuit' - avoids watching his own performances, because he feels self-conscious about his appearance.
He shared: ''I don't like to work from the outside in. You don't want to be looking at yourself and going, 'Urgh I've got a double chin,' or, 'I didn't raise my eyebrow quite right.'
''At the 'Cold Pursuit' premiere last year I went for a walk and then had a drink with my make-up artist in a pub.''
The handsome actor is rumoured to be engaged to 'Star Wars' actress Daisy Ridley.
But Tom remains tight-lipped about their romance, and is also keen to keep his family out of the spotlight.
He told the Times newspaper: ''It's hard because I love them very much, and I'm very proud of them, and proud of where I come from. But it's not my place, and I hate it if my world impacts on them.''
Tom has 13 siblings - but he doesn't see anything unusual in his childhood, saying he has a ''down-to-earth, working background''.
He said: ''Your norm is your norm. It's only when you start to compare yourself to other people that you think, 'Oh, that's different.'''
Tom also revealed he's often mistaken for being ''posh'' because of his chosen career.
The actor is proud of his career trajectory, having risen from a relatively modest start in life.
He said: ''I have nothing against people who come from privilege - I have many friends who are from very well-off families - but I like that it wasn't easy.
''It means you really know how fortunate you are. There isn't a day that goes by when I don't count my lucky stars.''
We explore the musical culture of Camden as Madness and Amy Winehouse receive their stones on the Music Walk of Fame.
The Quarterhouse, and Melting Vinyl, played host to two inspired performances in Folkestone on the first evening of March.
Six album releases we can't wait for this month.
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...
The world occasionally spills forth a pioneer of change, someone out to change the course...
For the majority of Star Wars fans, Episode 7 ended in just the right place...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...