Tom and Giovanna Fletcher may try for a fourth baby.

The couple already have sons Buzz, four, and Buddy, two, together as well as their third on the way but the 33-year-old author has admitted there's a possibility that she and the McFly singer will add another little one to their brood in the future.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: ''Never say never. In a few years we might decide we want another child, or we might be happy with three. We keep a pregnancy diary and write in it each night about any scans, first kicks, or songs the boys have sung to the bump. We've done it with all our kids. I worry because Buzz's book was full, Buddy's was less full and this baby's is very sparse!''

The brunette beauty is set to give birth to her third child in just a few weeks' time and she is planning to go down the natural route by practicing hypnobirthing.

She explained: ''I did it for the other two. It's not for everyone, but it keeps you calm and makes you focus on the baby. Tom leaves me to it during labour. He might remind me to breathe or offer me jelly babies, but he'll usually eat them all himself.''

And, although she and the 33-year-old hunk have been busy with their careers, the couple's sons have been trying to muck in and prepare things for the new baby.

She said: ''They helped put the crib together.

''They feel the baby kick and sing to the

bump. Buzz will say goodbye to me and kiss the bump.

''Buddy's nursery teacher told me that when the little ones start crying, he'll pat their bums and say: 'Shh, it's okay,' which sends them off to sleep.''

The full interview can be found at http://www.ok.co.uk or in this week's magazine.