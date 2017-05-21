'Britain's Got Talent' multi-instrumentalist Tokio Myers wants to collaborate with Stormzy.

The 32-year-old musician has wowed judges and viewers on the current series of the ITV talent show so far after getting four yeses from judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon.

And, although music is his main passion the hunk says with his style of ''cinematic pop'' he can work with any kind of performer such as ballet dancers and violinists.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the Novotel London Canary Wharf launch party on Thursday night (18.05.17), Tokio said: ''I would love to work with people like Stormzy, all of the UK artists, Skepta, people from the States as well because the stuff that I write is cinematic, pop culture, electronic so I can work with ballet dancers, violinists, to rap artists to pop stars - across the board really and that's really where I want to be - not many people have been able to do that before.''

Since qualifying for the semi-final rounds, Tokio says he has gained strength from public support.

He explained: ''The only way I can describe it is that it feels like I've dropped a number one album just in terms of the support, the fans and the love, you're doing this stuff and you don't know (how it will be received). Especially the stuff I'm doing is so unique - you just don't know how people are going to accept it or take it. It's just been incredible, everyone gets what I'm doing and that's making me stronger and making me want to write, produce and give something that the people really want.''

'Britain's Got Talent' star Tokio Myers performed at the Novotel London Canary Wharf party at BOKAN Restaurant, Bar and Rooftop Terrace on Thursday evening (18.05.17).