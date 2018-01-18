Todd McFarlane revealed casting has begun on the 'Spawn' movie.

The 56-year-old comic book creator is best known for his work on Marvel's 'The Amazing Spider-Man' and the horror-fantasy series based around the antihero 'Spawn', and now, McFarlane has revealed they are sending a script to Hollywood.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, McFarlane said: ''We just officially the other day had our first casting meeting, and so what that means for anyone listening today is with the final script we're going to start sending that into Hollywood to actually go pick up the cast members.

''So what you do during those first couple of meetings is go through all the characters and then sort of throw some names and bat some names around for people you think might fit it.

''More specifically, are there actors or characters you've seen in other movies that you think fall into that pool, because all of that gives the casting director a picture so that they can go, 'Oh OK, In know who to go after now that we're doing it.' So we've officially begun the casting process.''

The character was first created by McFarlane back in 1992 in 'Spawn #1' and was published by Image Comics.

The story follows Albert Francis Simmons who was murdered by his friend and his soul was sent to hell after he had knowingly killed innocents while working for the CIA.

Simmons makes a deal with an evil being known as Malebolgia and in exchange for his soul, he would get to see his wife Wanda again.

However, after agreeing and returning to the human world five years later, he had been transformed into a demonic creature and after regaining his past memories, he searched for his wife to find she had married his best friend Terry Fitzgerald and have a daughter together.

Spawn then goes on a series of fights with angels and other demonic creatures.

The character was adapted into a feature film back in 1997 with Michael Jai White portraying the character. HBO then adapted the comic book into an animated series which ran from 1997 to 1999.

Spawn also appears in a numerous cross-over story-lines in other comic books most notably with Batman.