Todd Fisher has shared a heartbreaking drawing of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher.

The mother and daughter - who died within a day of each other earlier this week - are pictured with their arms wrapped around each other walking into the light in a touching drawing by Debbie's surviving son.

In the picture made by Ricky LaChance, Carrie is dressed as her 'Star Wars' character Princess Leia while her mother wears a yellow raincoat like her 'Singin' in the Rain' character Kathy Selden.

Todd captioned the image on Twitter: ''This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years. I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting.''

Debbie, 84, passed away on Wednesday (28.12.16) from a suspected stroke, just one day after her daughter Carrie, 60, died after suffering a heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles and the pair are set to be laid to rest together.

Todd believes Carrie's death led to the veteran actress' own sudden demise.

He said: ''She went to be with Carrie. In fact, those were the last words that she spoke this morning.

''More specifically, she said that she really, she was under a lot of stress.

''She held it together beautifully, obviously, for the last couple of days but she was under a lot of emotion and stress from the loss [of Carrie] and it's pretty much what triggered this event.''

The family are planning a joint funeral for the late Hollywood stars that will be ''a private, small ceremony followed by a much larger second memorial service''.