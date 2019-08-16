Netflix have confirmed 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' will be followed by a third movie - before its sequel has even been released.

The streaming giant confirmed the news of 'To All The Boys: Always & Forever, Lara Jean', while also revealing that follow-up 'To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You' will hit screens in 2020.

Netflix announced: ''To All The Boys fans, SOME NEWS:

''The sequel -- To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You -- premieres February 12!

''And a third film --To All The Boys: Always And Forever Lara Jean -- is already in production!!! (sic)''

The movie's star, Lana Condor - who plays Lara Jean - also confirmed the news on her Instagram account.

Sharing a brief video of herself and co-star Noah Centineo, she wrote: ''Spilling tea left & right!!! TATB2: Ps. I Still Love You PREMIERES February 12th! & we're currently filming TATB3: Always and Forever, Lara Jean!!! We love you all madly xx (sic)''

Noah shared the same clip and wrote: That'll do TATB 2 - Feb 12 TATB 3 - TBD

ON NETFLIX (sic)''

Netflix first announced the sequel back in December.

An announcement at the time read: ''To All The Fans I've Loved Before, I miss you. I know it's only been a few months and I swear I wasn't trying to avoid you, I just didn't know how to answer your question without lying to you.

''The truth isn't always simple or straightforward--and as we all know too well, dating contracts have a way of quickly getting complicated. But, the letters are out...it's true. A To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel is coming to Netflix.''

While the movies are based on Jenny Han's novels of the same time, the first film didn't completely follow the book as fans didn't get to see Lara Jean and Peter (Centineo) get together at the end, so it is unclear how faithful to the original writing the next installments will be.

Susan Johnson directed the first movie but is executive producer on the sequel, with Michael Fimognari at the helm.

Johnson previously said: '''Directing To All The Boys I've Loved Before' has been one of the great experiences of my life, and I am grateful to the fans for their passionate support of the film.

''Due to the timing of my other projects I won't be directing the sequel, but as an executive producer, I am looking forward to continuing to share Lara Jean's story and being part of this franchise.''