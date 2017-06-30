TLC won't make another album.

The 'Waterfalls' hitmakers recently made their comeback with their crowdfunded self-titled LP, but have no desire to put out another full-length release because of how hard the record industry has become.

However, Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas - who is joined by Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins as the remaining members of the 90s girl group after third member Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes died in a car crash in 2002 - has vowed to keep on touring with her bandmate.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper about going bankrupt despite selling 70 million records, Chilli said: ''You are just out there working hard, not making anything, but they are making all the money. It was because of our contracts and when people aren't advising you the proper way. After our first album there was no renegotiation when your contract is jacked up.

''That's why we said, shall we do this just one more time? It is definitely not the end of TLC as far as touring but making an album is difficult. The business has changed a lot.''

On the new TLC record the girls teamed up with Ron Fair as executive producer, who has worked with Christina Aguilera, Mary J. Blige and The Black Eyed Peas.

The first single to be taken from the album, 'Way Back', features Snoop Dogg - something which has been a lifelong ambition.

The girls even had Michael Jackson's musicians on the album.

Rozonda said: ''Working with Snoop has been a dream come true while Ron added the horns and put his magic on the record. All of the horns you hear on tracks like Joy Ride, Way Back and Sunny are played by the same guys that played on Michael Jackson's Bad and Thriller. That was surreal and epic.''

The 'No Scrubs' hitmakers used a kickstarter campaign to make their first studio album in 15 years, and were able to raise over $430,000 for the record thanks to donations from fans, including Katy Perry, Bette Midler, and New Kids on the Block.

'TLC' is out now.