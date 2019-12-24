J.B. Gill is ''ready for a rest'' by Christmas Eve.

The former JLS singer and his wife Chloe - who have children Ace and Chiara together - are always very hectic in the lead up to the festive season because they produce KellyBronze turkeys and free-range Tamworth pork on their farm so they have to get their own preparations done early and just want a break by the time December 25 comes around.

Chloe said: ''I make sure I've got all the presents wrapped before November.

''We have to be very organised and get ahead of the game.''

J.B. added: ''Christmas is a very busy time, sorting out orders and setting up for collection day.

''It's full-on, so by the time Christmas Eve comes, we're ready for a rest.''

The 'Down on the Farm' presenter loves living in the countryside and thinks it is a ''valuable'' upbringing for his kids.

He said in an interview conducted before the festive season: ''We live hectic lives and we just wanted to have peace and quiet and relax whenever we have a day off.

''Being in the countryside has been incredibly valuable for all of us and it's a lifestyle we really appreciate.

''It's something we feel all children should be able to experience.''

But running a successful farming business hasn't always been easy.

J.B. said: ''We do all the work ourselves and it has been a learning curve.

''Sometimes my TV work takes me away overnight, so Chloe has to take over the farm as well as looking after the kids.''