Tina Lawson has revealed she buys her grandchildren ''noisy toys'' to get back at her own children, Beyoncé and Solange Knowles.
Tina Lawson buys her grandchildren ''noisy toys'' to get back at her children.
The 63-year-old businesswoman - who is a grandmother to Beyoncé's five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and Solange's 12-year-old son Daniel - says being a grandmother is the ''second best job in the world'' behind being a mother herself.
She told People magazine: ''Being a grandmother is the second best job in the world [and] being a mom [is the first].
''That's the fun part [spoiling them]. I buy them drum sets and noisy toys. I encourage them to ask for everything, so I'm getting my kids back.''
Meanwhile, Tina previously revealed Beyoncé is ''ready'' to give birth.
She said: ''She's doing great, she's just ready to - you know, she's ready to see her babies.
''[The baby shower] was excellent, I had so much fun. I think a lot [of her daughter's style] came from me but also, just like the shower, that's her vision and I just help make is come alive, you know ... but all of my girls just have such great style and I'm just so proud. I'm sure they got a little bit from their mama, you know.''
And Tina is excited about becoming a grandmother yet again.
She shared: ''I'm so excited. I can't wait ... [Beyoncé and Jay Z are] incredible parents. [Solange] is a really good mom. Really patient and kind. [My biggest lesson was] teaching them that what is on the inside counts more than what's on the outside. I see her passing it on, and it makes me really proud because that was my biggest lesson.''
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
Somehow the people at Universal Pictures got it into their heads that easy-on-the-eyes, thin-on-talent Jessica...
In 2003, Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z (a.k.a. Shawn Carter) called it quits after an eight-year career....