Tina Lawson buys her grandchildren ''noisy toys'' to get back at her children.

The 63-year-old businesswoman - who is a grandmother to Beyoncé's five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and Solange's 12-year-old son Daniel - says being a grandmother is the ''second best job in the world'' behind being a mother herself.

She told People magazine: ''Being a grandmother is the second best job in the world [and] being a mom [is the first].

''That's the fun part [spoiling them]. I buy them drum sets and noisy toys. I encourage them to ask for everything, so I'm getting my kids back.''

Meanwhile, Tina previously revealed Beyoncé is ''ready'' to give birth.

She said: ''She's doing great, she's just ready to - you know, she's ready to see her babies.

''[The baby shower] was excellent, I had so much fun. I think a lot [of her daughter's style] came from me but also, just like the shower, that's her vision and I just help make is come alive, you know ... but all of my girls just have such great style and I'm just so proud. I'm sure they got a little bit from their mama, you know.''

And Tina is excited about becoming a grandmother yet again.

She shared: ''I'm so excited. I can't wait ... [Beyoncé and Jay Z are] incredible parents. [Solange] is a really good mom. Really patient and kind. [My biggest lesson was] teaching them that what is on the inside counts more than what's on the outside. I see her passing it on, and it makes me really proud because that was my biggest lesson.''