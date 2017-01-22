Black-ish creator Kenya Barris has co-written the script for the reboot, which will reportedly focus on the son of private detective John Shaft.

Richard Roundtree portrayed the character in the original 1971 Gordon Parks film, while Samuel L. Jackson played his nephew in a 2000 remake from John Singleton.

It is unclear who will portray the iconic character in the new film.

John Davis was previously on board to direct the remake.