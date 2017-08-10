Tim Miller is to direct 'Neuromancer'.

The 'Deadpool' filmmaker will helm the motion picture, which will be based on the cyberpunk novel of the same name by William Gibson, and Simon Kinberg will produce the project.

According to Deadline, Fox are on the lookout for a writer to adapt the story for the big screen.

The book - the first in the Sprawl trilogy - tells the story of a computer hacker who is enlisted by a mystery employer to perform the ultimate hack.

James Cameron and Miller are currently working on resurrecting 'The Terminator' film franchise, and several writers are said to be in talks about where to take the motion picture next.

Miller was due to direct 'Deadpool 2' but reportedly dropped out of the project amid ''creative differences'' with lead star and producer Ryan Reynolds.

'John Wick' filmmaker David Leitch will now direct the upcoming sci-fi sequel and he is said to have beaten off competition from the likes of Drew Goddard, Rupert Sanders and Magnus Martens.

The film will be scripted by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who penned the first movie.

T.J. Miller - who plays Deadpool's best friend Weasel - recently revealed the second film won't follow the ''same [story] in a different location'' and will instead involve ''different stakes''.

He said: ''It's not going to be like 'Hangover 2', it's not going to be the same movie in a different location, for instance. It's got different stakes, different things happen, some pretty tragic, dark s**t happens in the first part of the film, in the beginning, and the rest of the film is kind of dealing with that, so that's interesting. But Weasel remains just absolutely the most selfish individual on the face of the planet.''