'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin has accused the Netflix true crime series of portraying her in a bad light.

The founder of Florida's Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary has penned a 3,000-word blog post in which she complains that the documentary series, which sees tiger trader, Joe Exotic, accuse Carole of allegedly not treating her animals ethically and attempt to get her killed, before he is imprisoned, features interviews conducted with people who are ''not credible'' sources.

On top of that, the series also accuses Carole of killing her husband Don Lewis, who went missing 21 years ago.

The zoo owner has insisted that she was never given the chance to ''rebut the absurd claims'', which she has vehemently denied, and accused them of only releasing the series with the intention to gain viewers from the ''unsavoury lies''.

She writes: ''It has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don Lewis 21 years ago - who she said tried to get a restraining order against her.

''The series presents this without any regard for the truth or in most cases even giving me an opportunity before publication to rebut the absurd claims.

''They did not care about truth. The unsavory lies are better for getting viewers.''

On her husband's disappearance, she said: ''Don was not easy to live with and like most couples we had our moments. But I never threatened him and I certainly had nothing to do with his disappearance.

''When he disappeared, I did everything I could to assist the police.

''I encouraged them to check out the rumors from Costa Rica, and separately I hired a private investigator.''

And Carole claimed she was told by the producers that they intended to make 'Tiger King' like 'Blackfish' - the documentary which exposed the suffering of the animals at Seaworld in Florida, including Tilikum the killer whale, who died in 2017.

Netflix are yet to respond to Carole's claims, but producer Eric Goode has spoken about how he took issue with her rescue centre.

He said: ''I think there's a lot of hypocrisy when it comes to Carol, and a lot of greenwashing.

''I think that what people should take away from the show and what one should do to protect tigers, in particular, big cats, is to support more programs in the wild ... Carol keeps them [big cats] in cages for the duration of their lives, and I'm not sure that's the right thing to do.''