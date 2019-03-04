Tiffany Young's ''current obsession'' is giving her skin ''extra love''.

The 29-year-old singer admitted touring can take her toll on her appearance because she lacks sleep and doesn't stay properly hydrated so it makes her bedtime beauty routine all the more important and she relies on serum mixed into ''any type of cream''.

Speaking to Page Six Style, she said: ''When you're on the road and aren't getting enough sleep or water, it's so important to find a way to give that extra love, time and care to your face with products that will help maintain your skin condition no matter what.

''Having a skincare routine before bed is a must, but so is taking the extra time to look more closely at your skin and what it needs. These [Dior Capture Youth Serums £75] serums are my current obsessions, especially the 'Intense Rescue,' 'Plump Filler' and 'Lift Sculptor.' I can use them as is, or mix them into any type of cream, day or night. Remember to apply to the neck as well -- so, so important!''

The 'Lips on Lips' hitmaker previously admitted that after having a facial ''religiously'', she picked up a few tips to try at home so she could achieve her signature glow.

She explained to the New York Post newspaper: ''I went to the skincare [clinics] religiously when I was there - like, every seven to 10 days. But going so often, I picked up on the routine: steamer, exfoliation, peel, mask.

''There are so many options in K-beauty, whether you want something soothing, hydrating or brightening, but it's really about understanding and studying your skin and what it needs.

''I do a weekly exfoliation and mask, and I recently got this tool that I love - my friend recommended it to me - called the Exfora, from Vanity Planet. It's a great replacement for a spa visit.''