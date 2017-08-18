Tiffany Haddish is attached to star in 'Night School' opposite Kevin Hart.

The 37-year-old actress, who landed her breakout role in 'Girls Trip', has joined the cast of Universal's upcoming comedy which follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the hope that they will pass their exams, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Night School' is written by Hart who has teamed up with Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells and Matt Kellard, with additional script work by Nick Stoller.

Not only will the new project see Haddish reunite with the Universal film studio, but she will be working under the watchful eye of Malcolm D. Lee, who also directed 'Girls Trip' and producer Will Packer.

Packer is producing for his Will Packer Productions alongside Hart, who is producing via his Hartbeat Productions banner.

Haddish previously starred in 'Girls Trip' alongside Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett-Smith and is due to release her first stand-up show 'Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From The Hood to Hollywood' on Showtime today (18.08.17).

Hart is also starring in the 'Jumanji' reboot, 'Welcome to the Jungle', and director Jake Kasdan has insisted the new film will pay tribute to the original 1995 movie.

'Night School' is expected to be released in September 2018, but before then, Haddish will next be seen in the upcoming TBS series 'The Last O.G' starring opposite Tracy Morgan.