Actress Tiffany Haddish is reportedly set to star in upcoming comedy 'Night School' opposite Kevin Hart.
Tiffany Haddish is attached to star in 'Night School' opposite Kevin Hart.
The 37-year-old actress, who landed her breakout role in 'Girls Trip', has joined the cast of Universal's upcoming comedy which follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the hope that they will pass their exams, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
'Night School' is written by Hart who has teamed up with Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells and Matt Kellard, with additional script work by Nick Stoller.
Not only will the new project see Haddish reunite with the Universal film studio, but she will be working under the watchful eye of Malcolm D. Lee, who also directed 'Girls Trip' and producer Will Packer.
Packer is producing for his Will Packer Productions alongside Hart, who is producing via his Hartbeat Productions banner.
Haddish previously starred in 'Girls Trip' alongside Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett-Smith and is due to release her first stand-up show 'Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From The Hood to Hollywood' on Showtime today (18.08.17).
Hart is also starring in the 'Jumanji' reboot, 'Welcome to the Jungle', and director Jake Kasdan has insisted the new film will pay tribute to the original 1995 movie.
'Night School' is expected to be released in September 2018, but before then, Haddish will next be seen in the upcoming TBS series 'The Last O.G' starring opposite Tracy Morgan.
The actor says he isn't "holding out for more money or doing anything like that".
The drama will be making its return to the streaming service in the near future.
Charlie Cox explains why his character Daredevil 'doesn't have time' for Jessica Jones.
Gendry has been living under Cersei Lannister's nose for quite some time now.
The director would love to take the films in a different direction.
He'll be performing a new residency at an intimate theatre.
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...