Tiesto has got married.

The Dutch DJ - whose real name is Tijs Michiel Verwes - and model Annika Backes tied the knot at the five-star resort Amangiri. in the middle of the Utah desert in front of 80 guests on Saturday (21.09.19).

Explaining their choice of location, Annika said: ''A city that we both love a lot is Las Vegas, so we started looking at venues there, but we soon decided we wanted it to take place somewhere remote.

''We explored the option of throwing a party in the desert outside of Las Vegas. But when we got into that more, we knew it was going to be too complicated to pull off. That's when we thought of Amangiri.

''We love the silence and the scenery that makes you feel like you are on another planet. The contrast of the architecture with the desert is a perfect balance. It looks like you are in a James Bond movie, and that's some of the aesthetic we were going for.

''We wanted it to be glamorous, romantic, and sexy, while still being natural and intimate, so we rented out the entire resort for the weekend for our 80 guests.''

After tying the knot, the couple - who have been together for four years - enjoyed dinner with their guests before transforming the venue to give it a nightclub feel, with DJ Coleman on the decks.

Tijs explained to America's Vogue magazine: ''When everyone walked into the reception, which was in the same place where we had our ceremony, it was completely transformed.

''We made a mirror tunnel that opened to an ice luge in the shape of our initials so everyone could take a shot and get the party going.''

There was then a surprise for the bride - who swapped her Berta gown for Oscar de la Renta in the evening - as her new husband had written and produced a song for the occasion.

She said: ''One of my favourite parts of the evening was hearing the song Tijs made for me.

''It's called 'A Million Years,' and I was completely surprised--it was so much fun to dance together for the first time [to this song], and everyone loved it!''