Tiera Skovbye has got engaged to her longtime boyfriend.

The 'Riverdale' actress - who plays Polly Cooper in the US teen drama - took to her Instagram to show off a series of images with her fiance Jameson Parker, and admitted she was taken completely by surprised at his proposal.

Tiera shared several pictures of the pair and revealed he popped the question in his childhood bedroom.

She added the caption: ''This weekend was something out of a dream. The love of my life surprised the crap out of me and asked me to marry him in his childhood bedroom (not planned, I'm really hard to surprise) . We got to spend the rest of the weekend hanging out on the lake with both of our families and it was absolutely wonderful. I'm over the [moon emoji] happy (sic)''

In one snap the 22-year-old actress can be holding up her engagement finger in the air during an embrace with Jameson, who is pointing his middle finger to the camera.

Another more romantic shot sees the hunk planting a kiss on the side of his lover's head as she smiles at the camera.

She also shared a group shot with pals and a picture of her and Jameson both lying out on a float in the water.

Tiera had other reasons for celebration over the weekend as 'Riverdale' scooped nine Teen Choice Awards at the ceremony at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California on Sunday night (13.08.17).

The accolades included Choice Drama TV Show and Choice Breakout TV Show, and lead stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart took home the Choice Drama TV Actor and Choice Breakout TV Star prizes respectively.