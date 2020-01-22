Thomas Markle doesn't think he'll see his daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ever again.

The retired lighting director hasn't had contact with the former 'Suits' actress since before she married Prince Harry - the father of her eight-month-old son Archie - almost two years ago and he doesn't think that will change until he is ''lowered into the ground''.

He said: ''I don't think at this point they're thrilled to see me or want to talk to me. The last time they might see me is being lowered into the ground.''

Thomas, 75, claims to have sent letters and texts to the couple that went unanswered and he only found out they were expecting a baby after hearing a news bulletin.

Speaking on Channel 5 documentary 'Thomas Markle: My Story' - which will air at 9pm on Wednesday (22.01.20) - he said: ''I was sitting in my car waiting to cross the border and I heard the good news from the royals is that Meghan is pregnant.

''Which is almost a joke when you tell people, well you heard it on the radio. This is my daughter, talking about my grandchild. She's going to have a grandchild that's mine.

''I'm not hearing about it on the phone, I'm hearing about it on the radio.''

Meghan and Harry recently announced they are stepping back from royal life and Thomas slammed the decision as ''embarrassing''.

He said: ''They are turning it [the Royal Family] into a Walmart with a crown on.

''Every young girl wants to become a princess and she got that and now she's tossing that away... it looks like she's tossing that away for money.

''Apparently $3 million and a 26-room home isn't enough for them... it is kind of embarrassing to me.''

Thomas went on to accuse his daughter and son-in-law of saying ''trashy things'' about him and admitted he no longer cares about what they think about him speaking out.

He said: ''I don't care. At this point, they owe me. The Royals owe me. Harry owes me, Meghan owes me. What I've been through I should be rewarded for. My daughter told me that when I reach my senior years she'll take care of me. I'm in my senior years now, it's time to look after daddy.''