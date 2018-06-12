Thirty Seconds to Mars' guitarist Tomo Milicevic has quit the band.

The 38-year-old musician has announced he's decided to part ways with the rock band after 15 years, insisting his departure will be ''good for everyone''.

The 'Walk on Water' hitmakers - now comprised of brothers Jared [frontman] and Shannon Leto [drummer] - are currently on their 'Monolith Tour' in support of their recent album, 'America', but Tomo hasn't been playing with his bandmates since March, due to ''personal matters''.

Tomo has thanked the pair for giving him the ''privilege'' to be part of their ''dream'', and has called on fans to respect his decision and not be ''angry''.

Confirming his exit, Tomo wrote in a lengthy statement posted on his Twitter page on Monday night (11.06.18): ''There's really not an easy way to say it so I thought, just say it. I am no longer with Thirty Seconds To Mars.

''The years that I have been privileged enough to spend with all of you will live inside of my heart and mind as some of the most amazing memories I'll ever have.

''I want to say thank you to Jared [Leto] and Shannon [Leto] for allowing me the privilege to be a small part of their dream and to have been able to share the stage with them for so long.

''I'll cherish the moments we had together and I'll have love in my heard every time I think of those days until I draw my final breath.

''Please don't be sad or angry over this and most of all, please don't be divided over this, this is a good thing and will be good for everyone. [sic]''

Tomo is yet to expand on why he decided to call time on his career in the award-winning group.

Commenting on Tomo taking a break in March, the band wrote on their official Twitter: We wanted to let you know that Tomo is taking a break from tour to deal with some personal matters. Thank you for respecting his privacy at this time. We will be continuing the Monolith Tour and are looking forward to seeing you all on the road very soon. [sic]''

Thirty Seconds to Mars - often abbreviated to 30STM or 30 Seconds to Mars - first formed in 1998, with Tomo joining in 2003.