Theo Campbell is remaining ''hopeful'' after being told he is ''unlikely to see properly again'' following a champagne cork accident.

The former 'Love Island' star has praised medics for saving his eye after they initially thought he may lose the visual organ, which ''split in half'' when he was struck by the bottle stopper.

He wrote on Twitter: ''I currently have 7 stitches in my eye (gross) and the doctors say it's unlikely I'll see properly again, they done a good job saving it as they said I might loose my whole eye to begin with. But Im hopeful and don't want to believe my eye is gone forever. Anything is possible (sic)''

The 28-year-old athlete - who is currently in Ibiza - has also thanked his fans for the ''love and support'' he has received following the harrowing incident.

He tweeted: ''Just Wana say thanks again for all the love and support there's been 100x more then I imagined. I haven't had a chance to read all the messages yet but they're much appreciated (sic)''

On Tuesday (27.08.19), Theo revealed he had been left blind in one eye after being struck by the cork, admitting he had ''lost all vision'' in his right eye.

He wrote: ''Thanks for all the messages and support I've got over the last couple days they're all very much appreciated! So yeah basically 2 eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I've lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half, who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me.. . (sic)''

Upon hearing about the incident, Theo's girlfriend, fellow former 'Love Island' star Kaz Crossley, flew out to the Balearic island to be at his side.

He added: ''But I still have 1 eye left, looking at the bright side of things. Thanks for flying out to look after me as well babe

''if anyone knows where sells cool eye patches let me know :). #captinhook #thor #fettywap (sic)''

Kaz has praised her ''brave and positive'' boyfriend, and admitted it had been tough being with him in hospital in Ibiza because ''no one speaks English''.

She wrote: ''It's been a hard 24 hours no one here speaks English and he was taken for hours at one point and I had no clue he was in surgery again.

''I've stayed in his room over night and just want to take him home. He's so brave and positive, hopefully it will get better. Thanks for your kind messages.

''I hope this will make people aware of the dangers at these parties and to be more careful. (sic)''