Theo Campbell has been left blind in one eye after being struck by a champagne cork.

The former 'Love Island' star underwent two operations to try to save his sight in the right eye after it ''split in half'' when it was hit by the cork, but doctors were unable to do so and he has now ''lost all vision'' in his right eye.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Thanks for all the messages and support I've got over the last couple days they're all very much appreciated! So yeah basically 2 eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I've lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half, who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me.. . (sic)''

Despite the horrific injury, Theo is ''looking on the bright side of things'', and thanked his girlfriend Kaz Crossley for looking after him.

He added: ''But I still have 1 eye left, looking at the bright side of things. Thanks for flying out to look after me as well babe

''if anyone knows where sells cool eye patches let me know :). #captinhook #thor #fettywap (sic)''

Theo - who appeared on the 2017 series of the dating show - was partying at O Beach in Ibiza just two days ago.

Kaz took to her Instagram Stories earlier today (27.08.19) to reveal Theo was out of surgery.

She shared a picture of the pair smooching, and wrote: ''Got him back out of surgery

''What are you like babe (sic)''

Several of Theo's former 'Love Island' stars sent him messages of support, including Georgia Harrison.

She wrote: ''Love you more than anything in the world. Nothing will hold you back I promise xxxxxxxx. (sic)''

Marcel Somerville shared: ''Ah bro sorry to hear this news, everything will be bless g, mad things happen in life but we roll with the punches. Mans jus got a new niche fashion accessory to rock. (sic)''