'The Big Bang Theory' may return in ''five years''.

The popular CBS sitcom aired its final episode in May this year, 12 years after it first aired in September 2007, but director Mark Cendrowski has already said there's a chance the characters could make a comeback within the next few years, as he knows people will ''want to know'' what happens to them.

Mark said: ''I think with these characters you're going to want to know what happens to them in a few years. If in five years [creator] Chuck Lorre decided to bring back some characters and try something again, I would love to be involved. It would be just a continuation. There's plenty to explore with their lives and characters moving forward. That said, it would have to its own show with its own reason for being.''

The director is currently working on spin-off show 'Young Sheldon' - which documents the childhood of main character Sheldon Cooper - and insisted that whilst the show is separate from 'Big Bang Theory', that doesn't mean a reboot of the original show is completely off the cards.

He added: ''I don't think anyone wanted to jump into the next season and spin someone off immediately. I think the idea of letting things percolate a little, and you don't want to cash in. That doesn't mean that won't happen and, in a couple of years, maybe it's a character or a couple of characters that catch up within a couple of years. Who knows if it will happen. I wouldn't be a betting man on that, and I don't know one way or the other.''

Mark's work on the show has earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, making him the only multi-camera director up for the award this year.

Speaking to Forbes magazine about the nomination, he said: ''As a professional, being nominated like this can't be beaten. What you want to do is be at the top in your field. Being nominated is like being told you've made it, it confirms that. There's the old saying that it's great just to be nominated and it is.

''I've had it happen a couple of times, and I've had a couple of DGA nominations and, professionally, there's nothing better.''