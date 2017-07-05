The xx think it's ''crazy'' they are being talked about as a potential Glastonbury headliner.

The 'Angels' musicians wowed crowds when they took to the Pyramid stage shortly before headliners Radiohead at the annual music extravaganza in Somerset last month, and after organiser Emily Eavis tipped them as a future headliner, the band are struggling to get their heads around the concept.

Singer Romy Croft said: ''A few people have said that, the next step is, the only way you can go is up. I'm stumbling thinking about it because I think that does feel very crazy to me that that's even being talked about for us. We've come so much further than I ever imagined, I think that this band came from a really unambitious place, which I'm not embarrassed to say because, we were so private about making the music and we were so insular with it.''

Overall, Romy - who is joined by Jamie Smith and Oliver Sim - believes it's a ''win'' to even be talked about as a headliner for the famous festival.

She added: ''Our first album, we genuinely didn't think anyone was going to hear it, so when a lot of people did, it was a shock. Now I think we have got ambitious, and we really love a challenge. So that's a win for me that you're even talking about us as a thought of Glastonbury headliners.''

But the 'I Dare You' singer isn't sure how she'd cope with headlining, as she admits she was incredibly nervous being the penultimate act.

Speaking to Matt Wilkinson sitting in for Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio, Romy said: ''I've been picturing that moment in my head over and over again, imagining what it would feel like, and I kept saying to people I'm nervous, and people said to me, just try and take it in, just try and actually be there in the moment and look out and take it in, so I've tried really hard to do that. Looking out and seeing people sing along and seeing people get lost in the moment is really beautiful.''