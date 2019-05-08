'The Wolf of Wall Street' is set to be made into an immersive theatre experience.

The memoir of former stockbroker and convicted fraudster Jordan Belfort, who was played by Leonardo Dicaprio in Martin Scorsese's Oscar nominated 2013 film, is set to be adapted into a stage experience which will open in a Central London location in September this year.

The movie follows Belfort in the early 1990s as he founds his own brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont with his partner - played by Jonah Hill on the big screen.

Belfort makes a huge fortune defrauding wealthy investors out of millions with pump and dump stock sales strategies, however, the SEC and the FBI eventually close in on his empire of excess.

Audiences are invited to dress in ''90s American office attire'' and have the choice of playing a broker at the firm or a member of the FBI investigating firm's illegal activities.

The experience's set will feature a restaurant, several bars and even ''supercars'' although the venue for the project is yet to be announced.

The show is created by the team behind London's immersive production of 'The Great Gatsby' - the longest running immersive theatre show in UK history - with Alexander Wright adapting and directing the piece.

In a statement, Belfort said: ''You've read the book, you've seen the film, now you can experience 'The Wolf of Wall Street' in person.

''It's going to be the greatest f**king show you've ever seen. Get your fun coupons now.''

The Wolf of Wall Street's producers Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook said the show will explore ''the extremes of capitalism and hedonistic behaviour and how obsession with money can bring humanity to its knees''.

They added in a statement: ''Our guests can expect the outrageous, the spectacular and the downright ridiculous.''

The production opens in previews from 5 September and is currently booking until 19 January 2020.