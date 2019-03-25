The Walker Brothers star Scott Walker has died.

The 76-year-old music legend - who found fame in the hugely influential US pop group in the 1960s, before launching a successful solo career in the UK - has sadly passed away, his record label 4AD has confirmed.

In a statement on their website, they said: ''It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Scott Walker.

''Scott was 76 years old and is survived by his daughter, Lee, his granddaughter, Emmi-Lee, and his partner Beverly.

''For half a century, the genius of the man born Noel Scott Engel has enriched the lives of thousands, first as one third of The Walker Brothers, and later as a solo artist, producer and composer of uncompromising originality.

''Scott Walker has been a unique and challenging titan at the forefront of British music: audacious and questioning, he has produced works that dare to explore human vulnerability and the godless darkness encircling it.''

The singer was joined in 'The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine (Anymore)' group, who formed in 1964, by John Walker and Gary Leeds.

As one third of the band and a solo artist, he influenced a whole host of music stars with his distinct baritone vocals, including the late David Bowie and Leonard Cohen, as well as, the likes of Pulp, Radiohead and The Last Shadow Puppets.

Radiohead's Thom Yorke has led tributes to the late songwriter and composer, sharing what a ''huge influence'' he had on his music.

He tweeted: ''So very sad to hear that Scott Walker has passed away, he was a huge influence on Radiohead and myself, showing me how i could use my voice and words. Met him once at Meltdown, such a kind gentle outsider. He will be very missed.''

Scott moved to the UK, where his first three solo albums all reached the top 10, in 1965, before becoming a British citizen five years later.

He was also a renowned composer, and last year saw him score Brady Corbet's film 'Vox Lux', which featured 'Chandelier' hitmaker Sia.

Scott's cause of death is currently unknown.