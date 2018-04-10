The Voice's Ruti Olajugbagbe has vowed to stay in control of her image as she launches her pop career.

The 18-year-old Essex star was crowned winner of the ITV talent show on the weekend, when she also landed a record deal with Polydor Records, and she is determined she won't be influenced to change her style by her label.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, she said: ''I love clothes and shoes especially - the wardrobe team on 'The Voice' listen to what you want to wear and don't force you to wear anything.

''I'm not going to let anyone force me to wear something I am not comfortable in, as If I'm not comfortable I won't enjoy myself, and I really want to enjoy what I am going to be doing.

''I will be going out to red carpet events in jeans and a t-shirt, as that's when I'm happy.

''No-one should be forced to do something they don't want to.''

Ruti is already showing signs she's in charge of her career by going back to school to complete her studies before starting work on her music.

But she has big hopes for the future, including playing Glastonbury Festival and having a number one single, which she could achieve this week as her cover of The Cranberries' 'Dreams' is in the running for the top spot in the Official UK Chart.

She told the Metro newspaper: ''I'd love to have a number one, perform at Glastonbury and sell out shows.''

As soon as she has completed her A-Levels, Ruti will head into the studio to do an EP with her mentor Sir Tom Jones.

She said: ''There will be discussions soon hopefully, and I'm so excited to start working and to work with loads of people.

''Tom wants to be very much involved in what I do next, and he can't wait, he's so proud.''