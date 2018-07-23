The Voice's Mo Jamil has been dropped by his record label.

The 22-year-old star - previously known by the surname Adeniran - won the sixth series of the talent show in 2017, which saw him land a recording contract with Polydor UK, but just over a year later they have reportedly ''cut ties'' with the singer, who has also parted ways with management company Modest, after his debut solo LP 'Evolve' failed to reach the top 20 of the Official UK Chart.

Mo - who was guided by mentor Jennifer Hudson to victory on the ITV talent show - is believed to be determined to stick at his music career though, after previously revealing he has no plans to go back to working as a hotel porter.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''It's been well over a year since Mo won 'The Voice' and he's really struggled to make an impact.

''He worked hard on his first album but it really didn't impress fans or get much of a pick-up.

''Polydor's only option was to cut ties with Mo. He's now hoping he'll be able to make it big on his own.''

Speaking last year, Mo said: ''I certainly won't be heading back to my old job at the Village Hotel any time soon. I worked as a waiter and as a night porter. It was a very interesting job - you meet some nice people.''

Since the first series in 2012, 'The Voice UK' has produced a handful of successful stars.

Becky Hill - who rose to prominence after appearing on the first series - had a number one hit in 2014 with 'Gecko (Overdrive)' featuring Oliver Heldens.

2015's winner Stevie McCrorie reached number six in the Official UK Chart with 'Lost Stars', whilst 2013's Andrea Begley achieved a top 10 record with 'The Message'.