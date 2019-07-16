Lloren has signed a worldwide publishing deal with A&G Songs and A&G Sync.

The 27-year-old singer - formerly known as Lauren Bannon - is taking her career to the next level after appearing on the ITV talent show last year, and has landed herself a major deal with the London-based publishing and sync agency.

The founder and CEO of A&G Songs and A&G Sync, Roy Lidstone, was introduced to the rising star earlier this year, after seeing her perform at an A&R session, and he was drawn to her ''incredible'' talent for writing as well as her impressive vocals.

On the signing, he said: ''One of A&G Songs strengths is its sync agency, A&G Sync. When I first discovered Lloren at an open A&R session, she grabbed my attention with her incredible writing and vocal skills; I knew she would be an awesome addition to the roster.''

Lloren has vowed to be the first contestant from 'The Voice UK' to have hits.

The electro-pop singer admitted she wants to be more than ''just a pretty voice from a TV show'' and is determined to use the ''platform'' she gained from the programme to become a major pop star and buck the trend which has seen all the winners and other hopefuls fail in their attempts to crack the UK charts.

In a recent interview with BANG Showbiz, she said: ''I hope so, I think many people assume when you've got so far on a television show, you've made it. When really it actually takes a lot of time and hard work - that kind of exposure can only be the beginning.

''I'm grateful to the show for giving me a platform, but I'm aware to cut it as an artist I've got to be more than just a pretty voice from a TV show.''

Lloren was mentored by Olly Murs on the show, and asked whether she and the 'Dear Darlin'' hitmaker - who shot to fame on 'The X Factor' in 2009 - stay in touch, she said: ''Of course, we still talk and I saw him at an event a few months ago!''

Lloren - whose debut single 'Into The Fire' surpassed 100,000 streams - also revealed that Olly often offers up his advice about the music business and she appreciates it even though it isn't always ''the most helpful''.

She said: ''Olly and I had the same agent and I asked him for some advice on his thoughts within the industry. His advice isn't always most helpful, but his heart is always in the right place.''