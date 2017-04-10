The View's Kyle Falconer has become a father for the first time.

The 29-year-old Scottish singer's fiancée Laura Wilde gave birth to a little girl called Wylde Elizabeth on Saturday (08.04.17).

The 'Sam Jeans' hitmaker posted a picture of his little bundle of joy on Instagram.

Alongside the cute photo, in which he can be seen perched next to little Wylde in her cot in hospital holding a pink balloon with 'It's a girl' on it, he wrote: Wylde Elizabeth Falconer, stuff that dreams are made of! X (sic)''

Another post on his account on the photo-sharing app showed his daughter being held by her mum and Kyle suggested it was a painful birth as he hailed the brunette beauty a ''trooper''.

He wrote: The loves of my life! Thanks for dealing with pain like I could never dream of and giving us this perfect wee lass. Ur a trooper @wildeweirdo love you both for eternity!! X x (sic)''

In July 2016, Kyle admitted defeat after suffering with on-going alcohol abuse in the past and took himself off to rehab in Thailand to get well and even postponed his wedding to Lauren.

At the time, he revealed: ''I know for a fact that I have a problem but it's hard to bite your tongue sometimes and straight away I start blaming everyone else.

''I'm not sure when it started but, after my mum died, I started to hit the drink and I depended on it to get onstage.If I didn't have it, I'd be a shaking mess.''

The View released their first album 'Hats Off to the Buskers' in 2007, which topped the UK Album Chart.

The Scottish band have not released an album since their fifth album 'Ropewalk' back in 2015.

The indie rock group - also comprised of Kieren Webster, Pete Reilly and Steven Morrison - are currently on tour in the UK, and perform at The Garage in London this evening (10.04.17).