The Vengaboys have recorded stripped-back versions of two of their biggest hits to make their 20th anniversary.

The 90s Dutch Eurodance group - comprised of Kim Sasabone, Denise Post-van Rijswijk, Robin Pors and Donny Latupeirissa - recorded an acoustic version of 'Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!' backstage in their dressing room on tour in Australian last year and an unplugged rendition of 'We're Going To Ibiza!' from their hotel room at Pikes Hotel in Ibiza.

There will be some of their other hits on the way, but in the meantime, they have released the two 1999 hits for the two-decade milestone.

The band said: ''At one of our gigs the audience kept on asking for an encore.

''So we decided - on the spot - to answer their cries with acoustic versions of some of our songs, and they loved it!

''Now we recorded a bunch of those versions - some backstage, some in hotel rooms.

''Two of those are being released exactly 20 years after they hit number one around The World.''

The acoustic release comes after the group admitted they ''focus on their old hits'' rather than new songs because they just want to please their fans.

The foursome get such a huge buzz from seeing the way their fans react to the dance hits that they are shelving plans for new material for now.

Kim said: ''Well, we go to the studio sometimes. Sometimes we don't; sometimes we do. We fool around and do some new stuff, but it never really gets to something that's perfect. So that's why we keep on focusing on those old hits because we noticed, after performing for all these years, like, since we've come back in 2006, we released a couple of songs, but people wanna hear mainly our old songs. So the last couple of years, we are more focusing on that.''

'The Vengaboys Hit 20! Unplugged #1's' is out now.