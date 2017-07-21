The Vamps feel like ''aliens'' when they're touring.

The 'Can We Dance' hitmakers - comprised of Brad Simpson, James McVey, Connor Ball and Tristan Evans - never spend more than 24 hours in one country, unless they're in their native the UK, and have admitted they really struggle to adapt.

Speaking on 'Good Morning Britain' on Friday (21.07.17), they said: ''We're away from family and home comforts and getting into a routine that's the same every day. Each country is different so we're like aliens. We're never in a country for more than 24 hours because we're always moving - unless we're in the UK but routine for me is quite hard. We're quite good at giving each other space.''

And, although they spend every minute of every day together on the road, the foursome never have any rows because they know how to give each other space.

The explained: ''We're very lucky and we're so lucky that we're best friends. We actually get on and that's great for longevity of The Vamps. It's good to see a sold-out arena crowd. We were 17 when we sold out our first arena tour and we thought that was normal. I think as you grow older, you appreciate it more ... We're all very passionate about music and we got into music because we love it and so to connect with so many people on that level and a personal level ... it's a very humbling feeling.''

The boy band are well on track to claiming Number One in the Album Charts this week with their LP 'Night & Day', which they have released in two parts.

The said: ''We've some had some bad luck in the past - Adele beat us to Number One, but this is we feel, we've worked so hard for this album. It's nice to have a Number One third album as not many people get to their third album.''

Explaining why they decided to release the album in two parts, they added: ''Before we've released each album, we've written a massive batch of songs so we've had like 40/50 songs and we did the same for this album but we want a lot of the songs that we love fall by the waste side so to say so we did it in two parts.''