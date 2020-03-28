The Vaccines' next album will be ''face-melting''.

The 'Dream Lover' hitmakers are busy working on their fifth studio album - which will be their first since 2018's 'Combat Sports' - and frontman Justin Young has said the record will be ''heavier than anything'' they've done before.

Justin - who also confirmed the album is set to be released in 2021 - said: ''The new Vaccines album is heavier than anything we've ever done and it's quite brutal in places. I'm sure that's a consequence of having made a pretty record.''

And when asked if that meant the record was heading in a punk direction, he added to NME magazine: ''There's lots of riffs. Yeah actually, there's two punky songs on there. It's weird, it's the poppiest and most colourful record, but - actually, I'm gonna stop myself there. It just feels really heavy, it's quite face-melting in places. Lots more screaming. It's good, I think.''

No matter what sound the band produce on their next record, it's likely to feature tracks that are less than three minutes long, as they have made a name for themselves by making short, snappy songs.

Their debut track, 'Wreckin' Bar (Ra Ra Ra)' clocks in at just 90 seconds, and Justin previously said that whilst making short songs ''comes naturally'' to the band, he also thinks they're influenced by their origins in the ''iPod generation''.

Speaking in 2018, he said: ''It's not a conscious thing ... it just comes naturally.

''A lot of the great pop music in the '50s, '60s, and then the great punk rock and hardcore of the '70s and '80s was all sub-3 minutes.

''I think the origins of pop are of that nature. I'm [also] quite A.D.D. I think we are the iPod generation; we like instant gratification.''