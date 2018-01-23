The Undertaker returned to RAW for its 25th anniversary - a quarter of a century after he first appeared on the iconic Monday night show.

The 52-year-old professional wrestler, whose real name is Mark Calaway, was the star of the show as the television series celebrated its 25th year on air with a very special show at the old Manhattan Centre in New York and Brooklyn's Barclays Centre in a historic three hour broadcast on Monday (22.01.18).

Taking to the ring, he said: ''The carnage began on this sacred ground of evil 25 years ago. For 25 years I've been digging holes in any person who dared step foot in the dark side. Got buried. For 25 years I have taken legends and ripped them off their pedestal and thrown them in the cold earth. Stone Cold answered to the reaper, Mick Foley answered to the reaper, even my own flesh and blood Kane had to answer to the reaper. They all tried, they all failed. Now, on this sacred ground, I declare for all of those who have fallen it is truly time you rest in peace.''

The Undertaker also hinted he would be making a comeback at the Royal Rumble on Sunday night at the Wells Fargo Centre in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania after it was thought he had retired when he left his famous hat, gloves and coat in the ring following his WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns in April 2017.

Meanwhile, Stone Cold Steve Austin also returned to the ring, where he pretended to make amends with Vince Mcmahon before flooring him, similarly to how he did 20 years ago, as well as taking Shane McMahon down too.

During the three-hour show, Roman Reigns took on The Miz, with the latter victorious, making him an eight-time Intercontinental champion.

Iconic wrestling partnerships The Dudley Boyz - Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley - and D-Generation X stars Shawn Michaels and Triple H also made an appearance at the show. Kane returned, stepping into the ring when Braun Strowman took on Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.