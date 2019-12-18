'The Souvenir' leads the way for the London Critics' Circle Film Awards with seven nominations.

Joanna Hogg's drama - which stars mother and daughter duo Tilda Swinton and Honor Swinton Byrne and tells the story of a student's relationship with a mysterious older man - has been listed in seven categories, including film of the year and British/Irish film of the year.

In the former, there is stiff competition from the likes of 'Joker', 'The Irishman', 'Knives Out', 'Midsommar', '1917', 'Pain and Glory', 'Marriage Story', 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' and 'Parasite'

'The Souvenir' director Hogg - who wrote the movie as a semi-fictional version of her own film school experiences - is also in the running for the screenwriter prize, with Swinton Byrne (young British performer), Swinton (supporting actress) and co-star Tom Burke (actor and British/Irish actor of the year) all receiving nods for their roles.

Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' follows closely behind with five nominations, including director and film of the year.

Meanwhile, leading men Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino are all listed in acting categories for their performances in the gangster epic.

De Niro will be battling Burke for the best actor honour, with 'Pain and Glory' star Antonio Banderas also listed alongside Jaoquin Phoenix ('Joker') and Adam Driver ('Marriage Story').

Sam Mendes' World War I drama '1917' has also earned high praise, with George Mackay's British/Irish actor nomination adding to film and director of the year nods.

The winners of the awards will be announced on January 30, 2020 at The May Fair Hotel in London.

London Critics' Circle Film Awards full nominations:

Film of the year

'The Irishman'

'Joker'

'Knives Out'

'Marriage Story'

'Midsommar'

'1917'

'Pain and Glory'

'Parasite'

'Portrait of a Lady on Fire'

'The Souvenir'

Foreign-language film of the year

'Happy As Lazzaro'

'Monos'

'Pain and Glory'

'Parasite'

'Portrait of a Lady on Fire'

Documentary of the year

'Amazing Grace'

'Apollo 11'

'The Cave'

'For Sama'

'Varda by Agnès'

Director of the year

Pedro Almodóvar, 'Pain and Glory'

Bong Joon-ho, 'Parasite'

Sam Mendes, '1917'

Céline Sciamma, 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire'

Martin Scorsese, 'The Irishman'

Screenwriter of the year

Pedro Almodóvar, 'Pain and Glory'

Noah Baumbach, 'Marriage Story'

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-wan, 'Parasite'

Joanna Hogg, 'The Souvenir'

Steven Zaillian, 'The Irishman'

Actress of the year

Scarlett Johansson, 'Marriage Story'

Lupita Nyong'o, 'Us'

Florence Pugh, 'Midsommar'

Charlize Theron, 'Bombshell'

Renée Zellweger, 'Judy'

Actor of the year

Antonio Banderas, 'Pain and Glory'

Tom Burke, 'The Souvenir'

Robert De Niro, 'The Irishman'

Adam Driver, 'Marriage Story'

Joaquin Phoenix, 'Joker'

Supporting actress of the year

Laura Dern, 'Marriage Story'

Jennifer Lopez, 'Hustlers'

Florence Pugh, 'Little Women'

Margot Robbie, 'Bombshell'

Tilda Swinton, 'The Souvenir'

Supporting actor of the year

Tom Hanks, 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

Shia LaBeouf, 'Honey Boy'

Al Pacino, 'The Irishman'

Joe Pesci, 'The Irishman'

Brad Pitt, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

British/Irish Film: The Attenborough award

'Bait'

'1917'

'Rocketman'

'The Souvenir'

'Wild Rose'

British/Irish actress (for body of work)

Jessie Buckley, 'Wild Rose'/'Judy'

Cynthia Erivo, 'Harriet'

Lesley Manville, 'Ordinary Love'/Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'

Florence Pugh, 'Fighting With My Family'/'Midsommar'/'Little Women'

Saoirse Ronan, 'Little Women'

British/Irish actor (for body of work)

Tom Burke, 'The Souvenir'

Taron Egerton, 'Rocketman'

George MacKay, '1917'/'Where Hands Touch'/'Ophelia'

Robert Pattinson, 'The Lighthouse'/'High Life'/'The King'

Jonathan Pryce, 'The Two Popes'

Young British/Irish performer (for body of work)

Raffey Cassidy, 'Vox Lux'

Dean-Charles Chapman, '1917'/'The King'/'Blinded By the Light'

Roman Griffin Davis, 'Jojo Rabbit'

Noah Jupe, 'Honey Boy'/'Le Mans '66'

Honor Swinton Byrne, 'The Souvenir'

Breakthrough British/Irish film-maker: The Philip French award

Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts, 'For Sama'

Richard Billingham, 'Ray & Liz'

Mark Jenkin, 'Bait'

Owen McCafferty, 'Ordinary Love'

Nicole Taylor, 'Wild Rose'

British/Irish short film of the year

'Appreciation'

'Beyond the North Winds: A Post-Nuclear Reverie'

'The Devil's Harmony'

'Kingdom Come'

'Pompeii'

Technical achievement award

Allen Maris, visual effects, 'Ad Astra'

Todd Douglas Miller, film editing, 'Apollo 11'

Jeremy Woodhead, makeup and hair, 'Judy'

Jacqueline Durran, costumes, 'Little Women'

Daniel Pemberton, music, 'Motherless Brooklyn'

Jasper Wolf, cinematography, 'Monos'

Oliver Tarney, sound design, '1917'

Barbara Ling, production design, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Lee Ha-jun, production design, 'Parasite'

Will Becher and Richard Phelan, animation, 'A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon'

Dilys Powell award for excellence in film

Sally Potter

Sandy Powell

40th anniversary award

Aardman Animations