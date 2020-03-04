'The Simpsons' will be available to stream on Disney+ in the UK.

The new streaming service have confirmed they will release ''over 600'' episodes of the long-running animated comedy series when it launches on March 24.

Disney confirmed the news on their Disney+ UK Twitter page, writing: ''Over 600 episodes of The Simpsons + Disney + Pixar + Marvel + Star Wars + Nat Geo D'oh not miss out! (sic)''

New episodes of 'The Simpsons' have previously aired on Sky One and a Sky spokesperson told Deadline that future seasons will broadcast on a ''co-exclusive'' basis.

The news comes a day after it was announced Disney+ will be made available on Sky Q and later via Now TV.

Jeremy Darroch, Sky CEO, said in a statement: ''We've built a strong partnership with Disney over three decades and we're pleased that our customers in the UK and Ireland can continue to enjoy their world-class content - all in one place on Sky Q.''

Kevin Mayer, Chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, added: ''We are delighted that Sky is selling the Disney+ service on their platform and, along with our other distribution partners, will deliver exceptional reach at launch.''

Disney+ UK will also feature favourites from the network, including output from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographis, as well as new and exclusive programmes and films.

Over 25 exclusive Disney+ Originals will be available including the highly-anticipated 'Star Wars' spin-off series 'The Mandalorian' and 'The World According To Jeff Goldblum'.

Marvel Studios' three new live-action series will debut on the streaming service, starting with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will play Scarlet Witch and Vision in upcoming series 'WandaVision' and Tom Hiddleston is set to reprise his villainous role in the series 'Loki'.

'Ms. Marvel', 'Moon Knight', and 'She-Hulk' are also in development for the service.