'The Simpsons Movie' is set to get a sequel.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the follow-up film since the original hit the big screen in 2007, with many assuming there would never be a second instalment due to the amount of time that had passed, but an article published in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has confirmed that Fox is working on a new animated blockbuster.

Details on the plot are being kept tightly under wraps but there is still some uncertainty in the air as Fox faces being bought out by Disney.

The WSJ claimed: ''Ms. [Stacey Snider, the Fox boss] has emphasised a revamp of Fox's approach to animation, bringing in a new partner to replace an expired deal with DreamWorks Animation after it was acquired by Comcast Corp.''

However, it's not just 'The Simpsons' getting a new film as Fox are also working on a big screen adaptation of the animated series 'Bob's Burgers' and 'Family Guy'.

The publication claimed: ''The film studio is partnering with the Fox television studio on a big-screen adaptation of the animated series 'Bob's Burgers', a second 'Simpsons' movie in development and a 'Family Guy' film that would mix animation with live action, said people with knowledge of the projects.''

'The Simpsons Movie' followed accident prone dad-of-three Homer - known for his catchphrase ''Doh!'' - as he accidentally polluted the town lake in Springfield.

The incident led to the residents being confined to a giant glass dome before he used his charm to sweet talk the Environmental Protection Agency and American government to stop the town from being decimated.

The film proved a huge success, pulling in over $500m at the box office (£390m).