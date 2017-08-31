'The Simpsons' composer Alf Clausen has been fired.

The two-time Emmy Award winner has been scoring the music on the popular animated series for the past 27 years, but he claims to have been given his marching orders.

Alf has told Variety that he received a phone call from producer Richard Sakai who informed him he would no longer be scoring the Fox show because the company are seeking a ''different kind of music''.

The 76-year-old composer has scored more than 560 episodes of the series and has received 23 Emmy nominations for 'The Simpsons', including his two victories in 1997 and 1998.

He has also received seven nods for other projects, and won five Annie Awards for his work on the show.

Alf scored season 28 of 'The Simpsons', which aired in May, but it's not known if he will be the music man on series 29 when it kicks off on October 1st.

However, Danny Elfman's famous 'Simpsons' theme song is expected to be retained by Fox.

As well as 'The Simpsons', Alf has scored more than 30 movies and TV shows, such as 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off', 'The Naked Gun', 'Moonlighting' and 'ALF'.

A Fox spokeswoman declined to comment to the publication.

This comes two years after Harry Shearer - the voice of Mr. Burns, Ned Flanders, Principal Skinner and several other characters - announced he was leaving the show, but two months later he reversed his decision.

He was said to have signed a four-season deal worth a reported $300,000 per episode.

'The Simpsons' first aired in December 1989 and has run for more than 600 episodes.