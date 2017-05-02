The Sherlocks have announced a UK headline tour.

The indie rock quartet - made up of two sets of brothers; Kiaran and Brandon Crook and Josh and Andy Davidson - will drop their debut album 'Live For The Moment' on August 18, before heading out on the road for shows kicking off on September 14 at Newcastle University and concluding at nightclub Heaven in London on September 22.

The show announcement includes the rescheduled Glasgow show, which was postponed on April 20 due to frontman Kiaran's illness, and will now take place on September 19.

A statement read at the time: ''Sorry to announce tonight's gig in Glasgow will be postponed to a later date as I have been unwell for a couple of days now. We were really hoping it would be better for tonight hence the short notice but my throat is in bits. We would much rather come up and give you our all, which you deserve because we've always seen Glasgow as a hometown gig! We will post rescheduled details as soon as we get some information. Thank you for understanding. Big love to you all.''

The rising band's recent singles 'Will You Be There' and 'Was It Really Worth It?' both reached number one in the Vinyl single charts.

The rockers are making a name for themselves with forthcoming support slots with Kings Of Leon, Richard Ashcroft and Rat Boy also coming up.

Tickets can be purchased at www.thesherlocksmusic.co.uk/#tour

The Sherlocks 2017 tour dates are as follows:

14th September -Newcastle, Newcastle University

15th September - Nottingham, Rock City

19th September - Glasgow, O2 ABC

20th September -Bristol, SWX

21st September - Southampton, 1865

22nd September - London, Heaven