The Prodigy will be headlining South West Four Festival which will return to Clapham Common on the 24th and 25th of August.
The English electronic dance music group - made up of Liam Howlett, Keith Flint and Maxim Reality - will top the bill on the Sunday night on the Main Stage at the event, which will return to Clapham Common on the weekend of August 24-25.
Drum & bass icon Andy C will also grace the Main Stage as well as production super-group TQD, whilst electronic duo Chase & Status will host their very own RTRN II JUNGLE stage as they return to the festival for a second time after closing last year's show with a performance on the main stage.
Craig David is to headline the Indoor Main Stage with his TS5 takeover, whilst UK house star James Hype, R&B songstress Mabel, Tinie Tempah and DJ Oliver Heldens will also perform at the event.
South London rap star Yungen and Sigma are also on the bill and Wiley will be making his debut at the festival and will be joined by Wretch 32 and Ms Banks on the Capital XTRA stage, which showcases the best of UK hip hop and R&B.
The Capital Main Stage lineup will be spearheaded by the three-time winner of the prestigious DJ Mag 'Number 1 DJ in the World' title Martin Garrix.
SW4 proudly is London's longest-running electronic music festival and earlybird tickets go on sale on Thursday Jan 24 with tickets going on sale to the public on January 25.
