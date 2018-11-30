The Prodigy released their seventh album 'No Tourists' earlier this month, which is the sixth of the group's records to reach No.1 in the UK charts, but they never expected their music to be successful.
The dance music legends - made up Liam Howlett, Keith Flint and Maxim Reality - released their seventh album 'No Tourists' earlier this month which became the sixth of the group's records to reach No.1 in the UK Album Chart, however, they are still always surprised when their music proves to be popular.
In an interview with The Sun newspaper, Liam said: ''We don't ever expect it because we are not in the public eye and we don't get radio play. We know what we are and we don't ever expect a record to do well. We don't take it for granted, especially now, so it's a good result for the fans who went out and supported us.''
Prior to their latest release, the trio didn't think they would ever make another album as it was too time-consuming, however, Liam revealed that a collaboration with hip-hop group Ho99o9 got the ball rolling for this record.
The 'Firestarter' hitmaker said: ''Once I made the track with my rapper friends from New Jersey within six months I had six really good ideas. I told the guys I was halfway to making an album.
''It usually takes five years as we do a lot of work on the road which founds f***ing crazy. But from that point, I came in here [studio] every day. Sometimes on just three hours sleep, as night is the best time to write.''
Liam is married to All Saints singer Natalie Appleton and he has praised his pop star wife for her support while they were creating 'No Tourists' as she ''understands'' the hard work that went into the tracks.
He said: ''I am lucky I have a great wife who supported me through this. Because Nat is in the industry, she understands it, she gets it.''
