The Prodigy have cancelled all their upcoming shows following the passing of Keith Flint.
The 'Firestarter' hitmaker was found dead at his home on Monday (03.04.19) at the age of 49 after he allegedly took his own life, and in the wake of the tragic news, his band mates Liam Howlett and Maxim have decided to axe their upcoming tour dates.
On the band's official Twitter account, they wrote: ''Following the tragic death of Keith Flint all forthcoming Prodigy shows will be cancelled with immediate effect. TheProdigyHQ (sic)''
Among the band's upcoming shows was a slot at this year's Glastonbury festival, over two decades since they became the first dance act to headline to legendary music festival in 1997, and one decade after their last appearance in 2009.
Festival organiser Emily Eavis confirmed The Prodigy's booking in a tribute to Keith, where she posted a snippet of their 1997 show on Twitter, and called the performance ''unforgettable''.
She wrote: ''We are so saddened to hear about the passing of Keith Flint. He's played here so many times with the Prodigy and was booked for 2019. What an incredible frontman. Here's a clip from 97 when they were the first dance band to headline Glastonbury - a huge, unforgettable moment. (sic)''
The 'Breathe' musicians confirmed Keith's passing on Monday, with a joint statement posted on Twitter.
It read: ''It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.''
