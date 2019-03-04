Emily Eavis has revealed The Prodigy were booked to perform at Glastonbury 2019.

The festival organiser has paid tribute to the electronic band's ''incredible'' late frontman, Keith Flint - who was found dead at his Essex home on Monday (04.03.19) at the age of 49 after taking his own life - and has spilled that he and his bandmates were due to bring their unique music to Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England, in June.

The Prodigy became the first dance act to headline to legendary music festival in 1997, and they also played at the world famous festival in 1995 and 2009, and Eavis admits their headline set on the Pyramid Stage was simply ''unforgettable''.

Posting a snippet of the 1997 show on her Twitter account, Emily wrote: ''We are so saddened to hear about the passing of Keith Flint. He's played here so many times with the Prodigy and was booked for 2019. What an incredible frontman. Here's a clip from 97 when they were the first dance band to headline Glastonbury - a huge, unforgettable moment. (sic)''

Keith was originally a dancer for The Prodigy but stepped into the spotlight when he took lead vocals on their 1996 number one single 'Firestarter' and chart-topping follow-up 'Breathe'.

The dance group - which also includes Liam Howlett and Maxim Reality and previously included Leeroy Thornhill, who departed in 2000 - have had six number one albums in the UK, including 'No Tourists', which was released just five months ago.

In a joint statement, Prodigy members Liam and Maxim said: ''It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint.

''A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.''

Fellow dance starts The Chemical Brothers - Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons - have also paid homage to Keith on Twitter.

They posted: ''So sad to hear about Keith Flint, we played many gigs with The Prodigy over the years and they were always friendly and supportive.he was an amazing frontman, a true original and he will be missed.tom&ed x (sic)

Kasabian, who worked with the 'Breathe' singer on their 2006 album 'Empire' also paid their respects on Twitter.

They wrote: ''Keith Flint, beautiful man, incredible pioneer. Remembering the special times we had together making Empire. Heartbroken. Rest in Peace Brother. X (sic)''