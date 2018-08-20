The Overtones are set to release their first album since the death of their band member Timmy Matley.

Timmy died in April this year at the age of 36 after being diagnosed with stage three malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, in 2016.

The remaining group members, Lachie Chapman, Mike Crawshaw,

Mark Franks and Darren Everest, have announced that their sixth studio album, entitled 'The Overtones', will be released in October.

The 'Gambling Man' singers have described the LP - which is a mix of covers and original material and has been recorded with producer Julian Hinton and engineer Simon Bloor - as a tribute to Timmy and a celebration of everything that the group has achieved together.

They said in a statement: ''We are really proud of the new album and all it represents. Yes there are obviously songs for reflection and even sadness but there are also songs to put a smile on your face and get you up dancing. There's a big mix of feelings and moods in this album which was certainly a challenge to express but we're so proud of what we've achieved. This album means the world to us and we want it to mean something to the listener too.''

The album will also include some of Timmy's vocals recorded before his death and Lachie admits that it was important for the band to pay tribute to their late friend.

He said: ''It's just one of those moments in life that pure utter tragedy goes 'whack!' Anyone who met that Irish boy, he just smiles or grins or giggles ... We will love that boy for the rest of our lives.

''It's a giant shock for everyone. To all our fans and all our supporters. We went right underground but we stuck close together. We've resurfaced and been back in the studio ... You'll be hearing us as a five for the last time on this album.''

The Overtones' new album is released on October 19 and they kick off a 22-date tour at Watford Colosseum on November 22.